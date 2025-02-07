Cognizant Q4 net profit declines 2% to $546 million

In Q1 (Jan-March 2025), the company expects its revenue to be $5.0 - $5.1 billion, growth of 5.6-7.1%, or 6.5-8.0% in constant currency. Its employee count fell by 10,700 YoY to 3,36,800 in December 2024.

“We exited the year with momentum, closing a record 29 large deals during the year, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategy. In 2024, we accelerated investments in our AI-led platforms and added new capabilities with the acquisitions of Thirdera and Belcan, further strengthening and diversifying our portfolio,” said CEO Ravi Kumar S.

“Our focus on client centricity, agility and innovation is helping clients unlock next wave of hyper productivity and enterprise-grade generative AI adoption,” he added. Its voluntary attrition - tech services on a trailing-twelve months basis was 15.9% as against 13.8% for the period ended December 31, 2023. “We ended the year strong, delivering an adjusted operating margin of 15.7% in Q4 and 20 basis points expansion for the full year, above our guidance.”