EPFO settles 5 crore claims worth over Rs 2L crore in FY25

BENGALURU: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has processed over 5.08 claims, for the first time, amounting to Rs 2,05,932.49 crore in FY25.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said auto claim settlements doubled to 1.87 crore claims in the current financial year, compared to 89.52 lakh auto claims processed during the entire FY24.

The minister highlighted the milestone and said this has been made possible due to a series of transformative reforms initiated by the employees’ retirement fund to enhance claim settlement processes.