Fortis deal: IHH seeks Rs 10,930 crore from Daiichi

NEW DELHI: Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare is seeking up to Rs 10,930 crore ($1.25 billion) in damages from Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo for its involvement in Fortis Healthcare deal, the company said on Thursday.

Northern TK Venture (NTK), a subsidiary of IHH Healthcare, in October 2023 had filed a claim against Daiichi saying it caused losses to the company by preventing it from proceeding with open offers to buy a stake in Fortis Healthcare in 2018.