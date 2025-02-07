Further tariff repair is needed for the telecom industry; ARPU in India continues to be the lowest globally: Gopal Vittal

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel hinted at another tariff hike on Friday, citing the lowest ARPU for telecom service providers in India.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said during the third-quarter investor call that further tariff repair is necessary for the industry to achieve financial stability. Notably, all private telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel, had increased their tariffs by up to 25 per cent in July 2025.

“I want to underscore that ARPU in India continues to be the lowest globally. Further tariff repair is needed for the industry to be financially stable and deliver reasonable returns on a sustained basis,” said Vittal.

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom service provider, reported a more than five-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,134.6 crore. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key financial performance metric, rose to Rs 245 in the December quarter from Rs 208 in the year-ago period, the highest among its competitors.

In comparison, Reliance Jio's ARPU stands at Rs 203.3, while Vodafone Idea Limited's ARPU is Rs 156 (as of the second quarter of FY 2024-25). Gopal Vittal noted that Bharti Airtel's ARPU was impacted by tariff repairs done last year.

“ARPU came in at Rs 245, compared to Rs 233 in the last quarter. This marks another quarter of industry-leading growth. Our underlying ARPU drivers remain intact. These drivers include feature phone users upgrading to smartphones, prepaid to postpaid upgrades, data monetization, and growth in international roaming,” said Vittal.