India achieves milestone of 100 GW solar energy capacity

India has successfully achieved its target of 100 GW solar energy production, marking a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi credited this achievement to initiatives such as solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects, which have revolutionised the sector.

“Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes. As a result, today India has successfully achieved the target of 100 GW of solar energy production,” Joshi said.

“In the field of green energy, India is not only becoming self-reliant but is also showing the world a new path,” he added.

India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030. The minister highlighted that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is transforming rooftop solar into a household reality and is a game-changer in sustainable energy, empowering homes with clean power.