India achieves milestone of 100 GW solar energy capacity

India has successfully achieved its target of 100 GW solar energy production, marking a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey.
New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi credited this achievement to initiatives such as solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects, which have revolutionised the sector.
“Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks, and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes. As a result, today India has successfully achieved the target of 100 GW of solar energy production,” Joshi said.
“In the field of green energy, India is not only becoming self-reliant but is also showing the world a new path,” he added.
India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030. The minister highlighted that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is transforming rooftop solar into a household reality and is a game-changer in sustainable energy, empowering homes with clean power.
The country’s solar power sector has witnessed an extraordinary 3,450 per cent increase in capacity over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025. As of 31 January 2025, India’s total installed solar capacity stands at 100.33 GW, with 84.10 GW under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering.
Solar energy remains the dominant contributor to India’s renewable energy growth, accounting for 47 per cent of the total installed renewable energy capacity. In 2024, the country added a record-breaking 24.5 GW of solar capacity, more than double the installations in 2023. This included 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity, a nearly 2.8-fold increase compared to 2023.
Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are among the top-performing states, significantly contributing to India’s total utility-scale solar installations.
The rooftop solar sector also saw remarkable growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed—a 53% increase compared to 2023. A key driver of this growth has been the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, which is now nearing nine lakh rooftop solar installations, enabling households across the country to embrace clean energy solutions.