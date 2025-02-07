No major cheer in the market after RBI repo rate cut

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market benchmarks, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, initially fell sharply following the RBI’s announcement of a repo rate cut. However, the indices quickly rebounded and were trading with minor gains by 11:55 am.

Amid high volatility, the Sensex fluctuated between a low of 77,730 and a high of 78,357, while the Nifty touched a low of 23,439.60 and a high of 23,694.50.

“Market reaction clearly shows that there was an expectation of even more easing in terms of liquidity and even change in stance. But note that the governor has pointed out proactive action on liquidity going forward to supporting growth,” said Siddharth Chaudhary, Senior Fund Manager - Fixed Income, Bajaj Finserv AMC

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. This is the first-rate cut by the central bank in five years.

This decision comes a week after the government decided to cut personal income tax to boost consumption. The announcement is also made amid a slowdown in India’s economic and corporate earnings growth, falling rupee against the dollar, and global economic uncertainty, with US President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. These factors are currently weighing on market sentiments.