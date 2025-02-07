RBI Governor announces new internet domains to curb financial frauds

MUMBAI: Stating that the Reserve Bank has no tolerance towards frauds and mis-selling, governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank is “dead against financial frauds and mis-selling and that as the regulator will take strictest action against these offences,” and announced the launch of an exclusive ‘.bank.in’ and ‘.fin.in’ Internet domains for banks and non-banks respectively to help curb financial frauds.

Addressing the media during the customary post-policy presser here Friday, the governor also said the lenders will have to issue an additional two-factor authentication for clearing international digital payments involving offshore merchants.

This is to further strengthen the digital payments security, he said, adding this will be on the line of the existing two-factor authentication mandated for onshore payments.

Announcing the launch of an exclusive ‘.bank.in’ and and ‘.fin.in’ domains internet domain for banks to curb financial fraud, the governor said this is to enhance the trust in the financial sector.