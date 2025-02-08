Airbus and Boeing eye India's 'soaring skies'

Air traffic is booming in India, even though only a tiny fraction of its people fly each year, and manufacturers are seeking lucrative deals at the flagship Aero India exhibition from Monday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will also hold its annual general meeting in June in New Delhi, the capital of the world's fifth-largest economy, another clear sign of India's market punch.

The sustained growth of its economy and middle class have made India and its 1.4 billion people the third-largest air market in the world, after the United States and China.

"India is the rising star of global aerospace," said Remi Maillard, Airbus India and South Asia chief. "It is the fastest-growing commercial aviation market in the world -- and it will remain so for the next 20 years."

Airbus rival Boeing, which will also take part in the five-day Aero India show in Bengaluru for global aero vendors organised by the defence ministry, is equally enthusiastic.

"It's the most dynamic market on the planet -- and certainly the most exciting," Boeing India head Salil Gupte told AFP.

India's civil aviation ministry boasts of "soaring skies" in a sector "experiencing a meteoric rise".

That growth should lead to an increase in traffic in South Asia, mainly in India, of more than seven percent per year until 2043, according to Boeing's forecasts.

"Per capita air travel remains low in India at a mere 0.12, compared to 0.46 in China", Maillard said, calling it a "telling comment on the potential of the Indian aviation market".

Railways remain hugely popular but travelling by trains crisscrossing a country about three-quarters the area of the European Union is often slow and chaotic.

Boeing estimates that it would take around two percent of the 18 million daily train users -- compared with 430,000 air passengers -- to switch to flying for the air market to double.

- 'Slippers' -

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the development of the air sector a priority since coming to power in 2014.

Modi, who has said he wants to "bring air travel to the common people", began a plan in 2016 to boost air links between small towns and the country's megacities.

"A common man who travels in slippers should also be seen in the aircraft -- this is my dream," Modi was quoted as saying by the aviation ministry.