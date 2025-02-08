SC extends Burmans’ open offer, directs Gaekwad to deposit Rs 600 cr

NEW DELHI: In what could be a possible setback for the Burman family, the Supreme Court on Friday extended their (Burmans) open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in Religare Enterprises (REL) to February 12.

The apex court directed the US-based investor Danny Gaekwad to deposit Rs 600 crore in cash or as a bank guarantee by then.

In case the Rs 600 crore is deposited by Gaekwad, then the extension of the open offer will continue till the market regulator takes its decision on Gaekwad’s competing offer, the top court said. If Gaekwad fails to comply, the open offer by the Burmans will proceed as planned.

In a surprise development last month, Florida-based businessman Danny Gaekwad made a counter offer in cash for REL at Rs 275 a share as against Rs 235 apiece made by the Burman Family of the FMCG major Dabur group. The open offer came in the backdrop of an ongoing tussle between the current executive chairperson of REL -Rashmi Saluja - and the Burmans.

The Court has directed India’s capital market regulator - the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - to consider the applications by Gaekwad for the takeover of REL. SEBI had earlier returned Gaekwad’s offer saying that it was time-barred. Following this, he questioned the validity of this rejection in court.