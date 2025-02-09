Amara Raja reports 10% rise in Q3 revenue to Rs 3,164.02 crore

NEW DELHI: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), a leading player in the energy and mobility sector, on Saturday reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue for the third quarter of the current financial year (FY25) at Rs 3,164.02 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 422.16 crore, a 27% growth compared to the same period last year.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) saw rise of 23% YoY to Rs 17.04. However, operational margins were impacted due to higher electricity expenses, resulting from the fuel and power purchase cost adjustment (FPPCA) approved by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Amara Raja’s automotive and industrial battery businesses have shown strong performance, especially in the aftermarket and UPS segments. The company has expanded its presence in European markets, introducing its flagship Amaron brand in seven new countries.

“Our Q3 results demonstrate the strength of our core business and our ability to consistently deliver value to our customers,” said Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director (automotive & industrial). “We are witnessing strong demand across both automotive and industrial segments.”