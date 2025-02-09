Bombay HC dismisses Tilaknagar Industries' plea in Mansion House trademark dispute

NEW DELHI: The Bombay High Court has dismissed Tilaknagar Industries Ltd’s (TI) plea in a trademark dispute over the brand Mansion House. The ruling allows Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD) to introduce Mansion House-branded products in West Bengal, though a temporary stay has been granted to TI to file an appeal.

The case involves Mansion House and Savoy Club trademarks, with TI alleging that Herman Jansen Beverages Nederland B.V. and others attempted to pass off their alcoholic products under these names.

The court has granted ABD’s interim application allowing it to enter the West Bengal market with Mansion House-branded products. However, upon TI’s request, the order has been put on hold for four weeks, during which ABD can’t introduce its products under the disputed brand. TI plans to file an appeal before the division bench of the Bombay HC. The company clarified that it continues uninterrupted use and sale of Mansion House and doesn’t foresee any immediate financial impact. It remains committed to safeguarding its business interests.