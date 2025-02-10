Follow finfluencers’ tips at your own risk

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken stringent action against Asmita Patel, Asmita School Global, and four other associates, spotlighting the growing risks associated with unregistered financial influencers, or ‘finfluencers,’ and their impact on retail investors. SEBI has impounded over Rs 53 crore collected by these entities as fees for various investment-related courses, marking a pivotal moment in the regulator’s efforts to curb unregulated financial advice.

According to SEBI’s order, Patel allegedly provided stock recommendations to investors through private Telegram channels, Zoom meetings, and educational courses without obtaining the mandatory registration from the regulator. The order further revealed that Patel encouraged participants to quit their jobs and enroll in her course, MPAT, promising them the opportunity to achieve “something big.”

This case underscores a broader trend of unregistered finfluencers leveraging platforms like Telegram and private online classes to lure retail investors with promises of quick wealth. Often disguised as educational sessions, these influencers frequently offer advisory services, urging participants to invest in specific avenues. However, such schemes often result in significant financial losses for unsuspecting investors.