‘Online learning is absolutely here to stay; offline is costly’

Edtech company for professional learning and upskilling Great Learning is leveraging AI to launch new courses starting at R1,500. In 2021, the company was acquired by edtech company Byju’s, which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, for $600 million. But Great Learning has now come out of Byju’s clutches.

The company has been profitable for eight of the last 11 years, and its revenue grew by 23% to $118 million in FY24 compared to $96 million in FY23. In an interaction with TNIE’s Uma Kannan, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder & CEO of Great Learning, said that he doesn’t regret the transaction (acquisition by Byju’s) and that it was the right thing at that time. Edited excerpts:

Post Covid-19 pandemic, not many online edtech companies could survive. What is the future of edtech firms?

I think online learning is absolutely here to stay. If you want to increase the gross enrolment ratio from 40 to 60, that’s an additional 40 million people, it costs a lot to actually create campus-based learning for all these people. For each person, it typically costs R10 lakh to create one extra seat in a physical campus. So, it has to happen online. And not all of these people even need to do degrees at the beginning of their career. They may want to learn something, do a job, and they may pursue some other time. Everybody is going to be a lifelong learner. There is no way you can do that in a physical setting, you have to do it online.