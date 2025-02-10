Indian Hotels to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 'Taj Bandstand', its 5th property in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Indian Hotels Company, which owns and operates the Taj brand of luxury hotels and a few other soupped down labels, has announced a Rs 2,500-crore investment to develop a new 330-key hotel, the Taj Bandstand, in the megapolis, making it the fifth Taj branded hotel in Mumbai, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace at the Gateway.

The new hotel will come up on a two-acre plot that once housed the Sea Rock Hotel, near the Bandra fort, which the Tatas had bought for Rs 680 crore in 2009 and then demolished it and now being rebuilt as the Taj Bandstand with 330 keys, 85 apartments with multiple dining options, and convention center and commercial complex.

The Sea Rock Hotel was a 440-room hotel in Bandra and used to be a popular destination for film stars and other celebrities. The hotel was damaged in the blast in 1993 serial blasts, which led to a legal battle between EHIL and ITC Welcome group. The dispute was eventually settled out of court. The hotel was bought from the Nandas, who also owned the Claridges.

However, the new project faced inordinate delays due to litigations, environmental clearance, and extra FSI.