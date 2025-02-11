Digitisation does not mean deregulation: CEA Nageswaran

MUMBAI: There is a "misperception" among government departments that digitisation equates to deregulation, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the alternative investment industry’s lobby group IVCA, Nageswaran emphasised that removing unnecessary regulations is essential, regardless of whether compliance is required online or offline.

"There is a misperception that the moment a government department puts something on a digital platform, they think it is deregulation. But that is not deregulation; you just made it online rather than offline," he said.

"Digitisation per se is not deregulation," he added, pointing out that the recent Economic Survey had highlighted the need for deregulation to boost GDP growth.

Nageswaran stressed that developed economies have achieved their status by addressing challenges faced by small businesses, particularly regulatory burdens that consume time and resources. He underlined the importance of streamlining compliance processes to support economic expansion.

He also noted that India must rely more on its domestic economy for growth, as globalisation is unlikely to deliver benefits as it did in the past. "De-globalisation is part of a cyclical trend seen over a century," he said, adding that a shift in global economic models could emerge in the next decade.