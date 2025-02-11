Don hints at new tariffs ahead of Modi’s US visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US on February 12-13, US President Donald Trump has hinted at imposing a new 25% import duty on steel and aluminium—a move seen as an effort to boost domestic manufacturing. Speaking to reporters on his way to the NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, Trump indicated that such a tariff action was under consideration.

If implemented, it would be a repeat of the March 2018 decision by the then Trump administration, which had imposed a 25% duty on steel and a 10% levy on aluminium. The move could affect key trading partners, including India which exported $3 billion worth of iron, steel, and other steel products to the US in FY24. India’s aluminium shipments to the US were valued at around $1 billion during the same period.

Among the major steel exporters to the US are Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and Vietnam. Trump is known to use tariffs as a negotiating tool to secure better trade and investment deals. If the new tariffs kick in, experts warn of retaliatory measures from China, South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

While the industry is worried about the impact on India, a commerce ministry official said it would be limited if the tariffs are applied uniformly across all countries.

India recently announced a major overhaul in import duties in the Union Budget, a move widely seen as a pre-emptive response to avoid trade tensions with Trump.