Infosys mass layoffs: Fired trainees denied overnight stay on campus, left scrambling for shelter

IT giant Infosys is facing sharp criticism after dismissing around 400 trainees at its Mysuru campus for allegedly failing internal evaluations.

However, the company has come under fire for forcibly evicting them on the same day, even denying requests for an overnight stay. A Moneycontrol report detailed the ordeal of trainees let go on February 7, highlighting the abrupt nature of their removal.

One of the dismissed trainees, a woman from Madhya Pradesh, tearfully pleaded with officials, saying, “Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now?”

Her plea fell on deaf ears, as a colleague recalled the officials' blunt response: “We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm.”

The terminations were part of a mass layoff of around 400 trainees who failed to clear internal assessments after three attempts. Many, having joined Infosys over two years after graduation, were suddenly left scrambling for transport home, dreading the prospect of informing their families about their abrupt dismissal.

According to Moneycontrol, the dismissals took place in a highly controlled environment, with batches of about 50 trainees being summoned early in the morning on February 7. They were reportedly ushered into a room, guarded by security personnel and bouncers, and informed under strict confidentiality not to discuss the situation with others.