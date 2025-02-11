Market Meltdown: Sensex drops another 1,000 points, declines for fifth consecutive session

Investors faced further pain as India’s equity market extended its losing streak for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. Benchmark indices—the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50—plunged by over 1.3% each.

The ongoing bearish trend has wiped out a staggering ₹19 lakh crore in just five sessions, driven by escalating global trade tensions. The latest trigger was US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. Additionally, the continuous outflow of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), the weakening rupee, and disappointing corporate earnings have exacerbated the market’s downturn.

Sensex tumbled as much as 1,018.20 points, or 1.32%, to settle at 76,293.60 on Tuesday. In the past five sessions, the 30-share index has shed 2,290 points. The NSE Nifty50 fell 309.80 points, or 1.32%, to close at 23,071.80. On Tuesday, investors lost Rs 9 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms came down to Rs 409.26 lakh crore from Rs 418.56 crore in the previous session.

The broader market took a bigger hit with the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ending lower by 3.45% and 3.02%, respectively. This segment faces valuation concerns, especially after S Naren, veteran fund manager and CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, last week warned investors about absurd valuations and urged them to exit small- and mid-cap stocks entirely.