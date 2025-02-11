Nykaa Q3 profit surges 61% to Rs 26 cr, revenue from ops up 27%

BENGALURU: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of beauty and fashion brand Nykaa, on Monday posted a 61% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.12 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024as against Rs 16.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 27% to Rs 2,267 crore as against Rs 1,789 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA grew 42% YoY to Rs 140.8 crore in the third quarter and EBITDA margins expanded to 6.2% in Q3FY25 compared to 5.5% in Q3FY24. The company’s beauty vertical saw accelerated growth momentum, up 32% YoY, reaching GMV (gross merchandise value) of Rs 3,389.9 crore in Q3FY25. This was fuelled by customer growth with Nykaa’s cumulative beauty customer base growing to 32 million and One Nykaa cumulative base to 40 million.

Nykaa Fashion witnessed a revenue growth of 21% YoY, in a subdued demand environment with GMV growth of 8% y-o-y. The company said its fashion vertical continues to show improvement in profitability with cost efficiencies across several cost items. Gross margins saw strong improvement in Q3 FY2025, reaching 51.3%.