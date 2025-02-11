Trump signs orders for steel, aluminum tariffs to start March 12

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from March 12, ramping up a long-promised trade war despite warnings from Europe and China.

The European Union swiftly vowed to retaliate with "firm and proportionate countermeasures".

In an executive order released Monday, Trump said: "As of March 12, 2025, all imports of aluminum articles and derivative aluminum articles from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Mexico, EU countries, and the UK shall be subject to the additional ad valorem tariff."

He issued a separate order for steel, which said it would apply to all imports from the same countries the aluminum tariffs hit, as well as to Brazil, Japan and South Korea.

"I'm simplifying our tariffs on steel and aluminum," Trump said earlier in the Oval Office. "It's 25 percent without exceptions or exemptions."

The tariffs also appear to indirectly target China, with the executive orders detailing how certain countries -- particularly Mexico -- were "using" their exemptions to get Chinese imports into the United States.

"Chinese producers are using Mexico's general exclusion from the tariff to funnel Chinese aluminum to the United States through Mexico," it said.

Mexico's increased volume of steel imports from China also "support a conclusion that there is transshipment or further processing of steel mill articles... from countries seeking to evade quantitative restrictions."

Canada, Mexico and Brazil are among the biggest steel importers to the United States, followed by South Korea.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed Tuesday to protect domestic firms' interests and reduce uncertainties "by building a close relationship with the Trump administration and expanding diplomatic options."

Trump had also signaled he would look at imposing additional tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and computer chips, and promised an announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday on broader "reciprocal tariffs" to match the levies other governments charge on US products.

During his 2017-2021 presidency, he had imposed sweeping tariffs as he believed US industries faced unfair competition from Asian and European countries.