Trump starts trade war with new US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, triggering retaliation | What's next?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose sweeping tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, drawing swift retaliation and an undeniable sense of betrayal from the country's North American neighbours as a trade war erupted among the longtime allies.

In a social media post, the Republican president justified the tariffs as necessary to “protect Americans,” urging Mexico, Canada, and China to do more to curb the manufacture and export of illicit fentanyl and for Canada and Mexico to tackle illegal immigration into the US.

Starting Tuesday, Canadian and Mexican exports to the US will face a 25% tariff, with Canadian energy exports subject to a lower 10% rate. China, which already faces varying duties, will see an additional 10% tariff.

The decision prompted all three countries to vow retaliatory tariffs, escalating the risk of further economic disruption.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa will respond to US tariffs with 25% levies on selected American goods, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also announced retaliatory tariffs.

China said it "firmly opposes" new tariffs, vowing to take "corresponding countermeasures to resolutely safeguard our own rights and interests."

The tariffs threaten to disrupt supply chains across industries, including energy, automobiles, and food. Should the tariffs remain in place, they could exacerbate inflation, undermining Trump’s promise to lower prices for consumers, particularly in groceries, gasoline, housing, and autos.

Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, with the White House citing "the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl," as a national emergency.

The executive order allows for an escalation of US tariffs in response to retaliatory measures from the affected countries, raising the prospect of deeper economic turmoil.

Economists warned the heavy tariffs, combined with retaliatory measures, could push Canada and Mexico into recession, while the US economy could also face a shallow downturn. The announcement is expected to increase political uncertainty and add inflationary pressures, with investors bracing for potential supply chain disruptions.

Analysts have raised concerns that US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports may conflict with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal Trump signed during his first term. Some speculated that Trump’s move could be a negotiating tactic to secure concessions ahead of the 2026 review of the USMCA.