Canada will hit US with retaliatory tariffs: PM Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA: Canada will hit back at US tariffs with 25 percent levies of its own on select American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.

"Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 percent tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods," he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

The first round of tariffs would target Can$30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday followed by further tariffs on Can$125 billion worth of products in three weeks.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said.