Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum accuses US of 'slander' over cartel alliance claim

MEXICO: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum angrily rejected an accusation by US President Donald Trump's administration Saturday that her government has an alliance with drug cartels, and vowed to retaliate against his sweeping tariffs.

Tensions between the closely connected neighbors soared after the White House said Trump would slap 25-percent tariffs on Mexican as well as Canadian goods because of illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Sheinbaum said she had told her economy minister "to implement Plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defence of Mexico's interests."

She hit back at Washington's accusation that her government has an "intolerable alliance" with drug trafficking groups.

"We categorically reject the slander made by the White House against the Mexican government about alliances with criminal organizations," Sheinbaum wrote on social media platform X.