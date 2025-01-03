Canada’s fight with Trump isn’t just economic, it’s existential

United States President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated his apparent desire to make Canada a 51st American state, sharing a recent social media post about Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary’s support of the idea.

Trump was roundly mocked for his latest trolling of Canada, but his apparent fixation is dangerous at a time when the country’s Liberal government, long weakened, is in disarray following the shock resignation of Chrystia Freeland as finance minister and deputy prime minister.

In fact, in her December resignation letter, Freeland placed the country’s response to Trump at the heart of her critique of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Among the many broadsides delivered to her former boss, the fact that Canada is ill-prepared to face the dire new threat of Trump’s second term was a recurring theme.

Trump wasted no time inserting himself into Canada’s internal affairs, calling Freeland “toxic” and continuing his running gag of referring to Trudeau as the governor of an American state rather than the leader of a sovereign nation.

The attacks are becoming routine, with Trump suggesting in another post that Canadians would “save massively on taxes and military protection” as the 51st state.

Economic and democratic decline

Whoever becomes prime minister in the weeks or months to come will have to figure out how to deal with Trump — and the existential threat he poses to Canada — in a much more effective manner than the Liberals have under Trudeau.

Trump is flagrantly disrespecting Canadian independence and, along with it, Canadian identity. He’s openly challenging the very idea of Canadian sovereignty. Canada must respond accordingly.

It can be hard to fully understand the nature and the extent of threats posed by someone so willing to flaunt respected political and diplomatic conventions. His annexation threats create a constant set of multifaceted challenges to Canada’s economic prosperity, democratic norms and sovereignty.

The economic dimension of his threat to Canada is now well-known. Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian exports to the US are going to be incredibly costly to both countries, given the integration of their economies. But given the size disparity between the two countries, the impact will be bigger in Canada.

The democratic threat is also clear. Trump has shown he regards democracy not as a crucial set of rules and norms, but as a set of obstacles to overcome. He’s unable to admit defeat or even graciously accept victory.

His revenge tour has begun, with lawsuits against media outlets and even against a pollster whose data suggested Democrat Kamala Harris was pulling ahead during the late days of the US election campaign.

Once back in the White House, Trump has promised to use public institutions to punish opponents. A partisan US Supreme Court decision last year ensures that even if his own actions are criminal, he will remain immune from prosecution.

Trump’s disrespect of democratic institutions is corrosive and contagious. During his first term, experts sounded alarm bells about how he was linked to democratic decline around the world.

If the US president can openly challenge democratic norms, after all, what’s to stop other would-be demagogues from doing the same?

A second Trump administration is likely to continue such trends, and his willingness to intervene in Canadian politics is already causing shock waves north of the border.