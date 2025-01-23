WTO chief warns against 'catastrophic' tit-for-tat tariffs

DAVOS: World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged nations Thursday to keep calm over tariffs, warning that a tit-for-tat trade war would be "catastrophic" for the world economy.

Okonjo-Iweala issued her appeal during a panel discussion on tariffs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in a week that saw US President Donald Trump threaten tariffs against China, the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

The WTO director general urged cooler heads to prevail, quipping: "Please let's not hyperventilate. I know we are here to discuss tariffs. I've been saying to everybody: could we chill, also. I just sense a lot of hyperventilation."