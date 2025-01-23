We’ve moved from a world of fear to an age of grievance, says PR giant Edelman

Economic fears are to blame for this "age of grievance," says Richard Edelman, CEO of the Edelman global communication company. But, from the post-election market “Trump bump” to the giddy enthusiasm of billionaires excited to see fellow billionaires running the US government, these economic fears do not necessarily extend to the executive class, he adds as reported by the Guardian.

According to the 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, sixty-one percent globally have a moderate or high sense of grievance, which is defined by a belief that government and business make their lives harder and serve narrow interests, and wealthy people benefit unfairly from the system.

It was for the 25th year, the PR agency Edelman released its annual “trust barometer” at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The survey asks respondents in dozens of countries if they trust governments, NGOs, media outlets and corporations.

“Grievance makes society dysfunctional,” Fortune quoted Richard Edelman as saying. He argued that restoring economic optimism is critical for addressing the “zero-sum mentality” among respondents. “You’ve got to do something.”

According to The Drum, Edelman underscored the importance of authenticity: “We’ve moved from a world of fear to polarization to grievance. Younger consumers don’t want to be talked at. They want brands to feel human and real. Trump’s unscripted approach resonated because it felt like a conversation, not a campaign. That’s a huge lesson for marketers.”

“Trump didn’t just talk to people; he engaged with them. His willingness to have real conversations on platforms that resonate with younger and more diverse audiences was a masterclass in building connection. It’s something CMOs need to emulate – engagement over broadcast, dialogue over monologue,” Edelman noted.