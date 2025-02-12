Coca-Cola may rely more on plastic bottles as Trump tariffs drive up aluminium costs

Coca-Cola has warned that it may have to increase its use of plastic packaging in the US if the 25% tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on foreign aluminium and steel imports result in higher costs for aluminium cans.

According to BBC, The tariff, which was introduced to protect domestic industries, could lead to a rise in the price of canned food and drinks, including Coca-Cola’s products. James Quincey, the company’s chief executive, explained that the company imports aluminium from Canada and is exploring ways to manage any potential price hikes, including shifting more of its beverage sales to plastic bottles.

“As it relates to our strategies around ensuring affordability and meeting consumer demand, if one packaging option becomes more expensive, we still have other packaging choices that will allow us to stay competitive,” Quincey said during a call with investors. “For example, if aluminium cans become more costly, we could place more emphasis on PET [plastic] bottles.” Reported BBC.