Income Tax Bill rolls out new 'Tax Year' concept, set for Parliamentary introduction on Thursday

The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, which is likely to be introduced in the Parliament on Thursday (13/02), rolls out key changes such as simplified language, a clearer definition of income, and the removal of outdated provisions. The Bill, which is 622 pages long, defines "tax year" as the 12-month period starting from April 1, replacing the old concept of "assessment year."

The Bill, which maintains the structure of the previous tax regime with no major changes to penalties or compliance requirements, is expected to take effect from April 1, 2026.

The new income tax Bill includes virtual digital assets as part of property, categorising them as capital assets along with land, buildings, shares, securities, bullion, jewellery, and artwork. It also presents several provisions, such as tax deductions, presumptive taxation rates, and assessment time limits, in a tabular format for better clarity. Notably, the section on Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) now clearly outlines decision-making criteria, improving transparency.

It has also removed outdated exemptions like Section 54E, which provided capital gains exemptions on assets transferred before 1992. It retains the old tax regime alongside the new one, ensuring continuity.

The new concept of "tax year" means income tax will be assessed based on economic activity and income earned during that year, instead of the previous system, where tax was assessed in the following financial year. This change could pave the way for a more flexible tax reporting system in the future.