‘India’s energy sector playing major role in world growth’

NEW DELHI: India is driving not only its own growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Modi, speaking at the third edition of India Energy Week in Delhi, also mentioned that every investment in the energy sector is creating new jobs for youth and generating opportunities for green employment.

“India is driving not only its own growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role,” said the Prime Minister. Modi added that many of India’s energy goals are aligned with the 2030 deadline, including the addition of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, achieving net-zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways, and producing 5 million tonne of green hydrogen annually. He acknowledged that these targets may seem ambitious, but the achievements of the past decade have instilled confidence that these goals will be attained.