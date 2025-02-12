‘India’s energy sector playing major role in world growth’

NEW DELHI: India is driving not only its own growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Modi, speaking at the third edition of India Energy Week in Delhi, also mentioned that every investment in the energy sector is creating new jobs for youth and generating opportunities for green employment.
“India is driving not only its own growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role,” said the Prime Minister. Modi added that many of India’s energy goals are aligned with the 2030 deadline, including the addition of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, achieving net-zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways, and producing 5 million tonne of green hydrogen annually. He acknowledged that these targets may seem ambitious, but the achievements of the past decade have instilled confidence that these goals will be attained.
He said India’s solar energy generation capacity has increased thirty-two times in the last ten years, making it the third-largest solar power-generating nation in the world. Modi also mentioned that India’s non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled, and that India is the first G20 country to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.
On ethanol blending, the Prime Minister emphasized India’s achievements, with the current rate of 19 percent leading to foreign exchange savings, substantial farmer revenue, and significant reductions in CO2 emissions.
Solar power capacity up 32X in 10 yrs
