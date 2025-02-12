Net direct tax kitty up 15% to Rs 17.8 lakh crore

NEW DELHI: Net direct tax collection increased 14.69% to over Rs 17.78 lakh crore so far this financial year, government data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), collection from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, rose 21% year-on-year to nearly Rs 9.48 lakh crore.

Net corporate tax collection rose more than 6% to over 1 Rs 7.78 lakh crore between April 1, 2024, and February 10, 2025.

Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) jumped 65% to Rs 49,201 crore so far this fiscal. Refunds worth more than Rs 4.10 lakh crore were issued during the period, a 42.63 per cent increase against the year-ago period. Gross direct tax mop up till February 10 grew 19.06% to over Rs 21.88 lakh crore. In the revised estimates for the current fiscal, the government has pegged income tax collections at Rs 12.57 lakh crore.