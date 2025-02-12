No reduction in funds for asset creation, effective capex to increase by 18%: FM

NEW DELHI: The government has not reduced the allocation to capital expenditure, but instead has increased the effective capital expenditure by about 18% from Rs 13.18 lakh in the current fiscal to Rs 15.48 lakh crore in FY26, which is 4.3% of GDP, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in parliament on Tuesday.

She was replying to the debate on Budget 2025 in Lok Sabha. Addressing the concern raised by many members over the shift in focus away from capex, the minister reiterated that capital outlay has not come down at all.

The finance minister also said that while the effective capital expenditure in FY26 is 4.3% of the GDP, 10 basis points lower than the budgeted fiscal deficit of 4.4%.

“The government intends to use about 99% of borrowed resources to finance effective capital expenditure in the upcoming year,” she said in the Lok Sabha.