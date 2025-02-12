ONGC, Tata Power Renewable partners for battery energy storage solution

NEW DELHI: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, to explore collaborative opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) value chain.

The collaboration, which took place during the third edition of India Energy Week 2025, will focus on utility-scale energy storage systems, grid stabilization and ancillary services, renewable energy integration and hybrid solutions, industrial and commercial energy storage applications, microgrid and backup power solutions, as well as electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

This partnership is expected to leverage the expertise of both ONGC and TPREL to drive innovation and growth in the energy storage sector.