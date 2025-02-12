ONGC, Tata Power Renewable partners for battery energy storage solution

NEW DELHI: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, to explore collaborative opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) value chain.
The collaboration, which took place during the third edition of India Energy Week 2025, will focus on utility-scale energy storage systems, grid stabilization and ancillary services, renewable energy integration and hybrid solutions, industrial and commercial energy storage applications, microgrid and backup power solutions, as well as electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
This partnership is expected to leverage the expertise of both ONGC and TPREL to drive innovation and growth in the energy storage sector.
“This collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited represents a strategic step towards strengthening energy storage capabilities, which are vital for grid stability and renewable energy adoption. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s energy transition and long-term energy security,” said Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO of ONGC.
Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director of TPREL, said that Battery Energy Storage Systems will play a crucial role in strengthening grid reliability, enabling greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals.
This collaboration aligns with India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to sustainability. TPREL’s successful commissioning of India’s largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project—a 100 MW Solar PV plant with a 120 MWh Utility-Scale BESS in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh—demonstrates its leadership in deploying advanced energy storage technologies.