Petrobras to supply crude to BPCL; signs MoU with ONGC for upstream opps, marketing

Oil PSU Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a term contract with Brazil’s national oil company, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), for the supply of 6 million barrels of Brazilian crude oil in FY26. The agreement is initially valid for one year, with an option to extend for another year, according to BPCL.

The Indian oil major stated that the purpose of the term deal is to secure a stable supply of crude oil for its refineries. BPCL is the second-largest fuel retailer in India and operates three refineries in the country, with a combined capacity of 706,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“Strengthening our crude sourcing from Brazil aligns with our long-term vision of enhancing energy security for India. Our partnership with Petrobras also reflects our commitment to deepening global collaborations and adapting to the evolving dynamics of the energy sector,” said G. Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, in a Wednesday statement.