Retail inflation eases to five-month low of 4.31% in January

Supported by softening food prices, India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.31% in January 2025, down from 5.22% in December 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

This marks a decline of 91 basis points compared to December 2024 and represents the lowest year-on-year inflation since August 2024.

Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), dropped to 6.02% in January 2025, its lowest level since August 2024. In December 2024, food inflation stood at 8.39%.

Headline and food inflation in the rural sector fell to 4.64% (provisional) in January 2025, compared to 5.76% in December 2024. Urban inflation also saw a sharp decline, dropping from 4.58% in December 2024 to 3.87% (provisional) in January 2025.

Vegetable inflation continued to ease, falling to 11.3% in January from 26.6% in December.

"Vegetable inflation has been a significant contributor to overall CPI inflation in recent months, averaging 27% since January 2024. In fact, excluding vegetables, CPI inflation averaged 3.6% since January 2024, well below the RBI's target of 4%," said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge.

Deflation in spices and a decline in inflation for pulses, eggs, and cereals also contributed to the overall reduction in food inflation. Sinha noted that robust Kharif production, coupled with strong progress in rabi sowing, has improved the outlook for food inflation.