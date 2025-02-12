Vi narrows loss to Rs 6,609 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 173 in Dec

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest telecom service provider, has narrowed its loss to Rs 6,609 crore in the third quarter of FY25. The telco had posted a net loss of Rs 6,986 crore in the same period in FY24.

Revenue for the quarter rise by 1.7% to Rs 11,120 crore. It reported its highest cash EBITDA since the merger at Rs 2,450 crore, a year-over-year (YoY) growth of about 15%. Debt from banks fell by Rs 5,290 crore over the last year and stood at Rs 2,330 crore.

“With the recent equity infusion of `191 crore from one of our promoters, we have secured Rs 26,000 crore in fresh equity capital over past 10 months. In parallel, we continue to engage with lenders for debt financing, aligning with our planned network expansion investment of Rs 50,000–Rs 55,000 crore over a three-year period. The government’s decision on the bank guarantee waiver underscores its ongoing support for the telecom sector, a critical pillar of Digital India’s future,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vi.