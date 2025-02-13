Adani Green withdraws Sri Lanka power projects amid protests, scrutiny over approval

Adani Green Energy has decided to withdraw its wind energy project and two transmission projects in Sri Lanka, following strong local opposition and increased scrutiny over how the projects were approved by the previous government.

The move is seen as a political victory for Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who had vowed to cancel the deal during his election campaign.

“Adani Green Energy has conveyed its Board’s decision to respectfully withdraw from further engagement in the RE wind energy project and two transmission projects in Sri Lanka. However, we remain committed to Sri Lanka and are open to future collaboration if the Government of Sri Lanka so desires,” said an Adani Group spokesperson on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet, led by President Dissanayake, has decided to revoke the power purchase agreement with the Adani Group. According to officials from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Energy, the government has cancelled the deal and formed a committee to review the entire project.

The wind power project, which planned to generate 484 MW in the coastal areas of Mannar and Pooneryn, was signed in May 2024 under former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s administration.

The agreement set an electricity procurement rate of USD 0.0826 per kWh, significantly higher than rates offered by local bidders. This pricing discrepancy fuelled criticism and resistance from local stakeholders.