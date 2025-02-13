Next decade presents huge opportunity in manufacturing sector in India: Experts

BENGALURU: Initiatives such as Production-linked incentives (PLI), semiconductor ecosystem development and tax reforms have spurred the growth of the manufacturing sector in the country.

The next decade presents an opportunity for the country to lead sustainable manufacturing by driving the energy transition and bolstering technology exports, said N Venu, MD & CEO - India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

Speaking at Invest Karnataka 2025 here about 'Made in India for the World', he said Karnataka is leading from the front, and it is the ideal investment destination.

The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore investments in Karnataka and it will invest over the next four to five years, with a focus on localisation and talent development.

"We are planning to expand our factory in Mysuru, and we have been expanding our R&D centre," Venu said. He added that the company is investing in Karnataka not only for energy transition in the State but also for powering the global energy transition.