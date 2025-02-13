Rashmi Saluja ousted from Religare board

NEW DELHI: Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) said on Thursday that Rashmi Saluja has ceased to be a director on its board after failing to secure shareholder approval for her reappointment.

Effective February 7, 2025, Saluja is no longer a non-independent director, REL stated in a regulatory filing. The decision followed a clarification sought by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the response received on Thursday.

REL also referenced a report by the Scrutinizer, which revealed that 97% of votes were cast against the resolution to reappoint Saluja to the board, dated February 7, 2025.

Saluja’s exit comes amid her ongoing conflict with the Burman family, who are in the process of acquiring an additional 26% stake in REL through an open offer. Her departure follows recent accusations by REL investors that she hijacked the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), where she reportedly dropped the agenda item concerning her reappointment.

Saluja had maintained that her directorship was not subject to retirement at this time.

In a bid to prevent her removal, Saluja had approached the Delhi High Court, seeking intervention. She also leveled charges against Religare, market regulator Sebi, and JM Financial, alleging non-compliance and violations of RBI conditions, among other issues.