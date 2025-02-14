Investors’ loss mounts to Rs 45 lakh crore so far in 2025

In one of the worst stock market routs in recent years, nearly Rs 45 lakh crore has been wiped out from the Indian equity market so far in 2025.

Since the all-time high on September 27, 2024, investor wealth has eroded by a staggering Rs 78 lakh crore.

The decline, driven by weak quarterly earnings, high valuations, and consistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, has intensified recently, with Rs 24 lakh crore lost in just the past week.

On February 14, 2025, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed in the red for the eighth consecutive session, with the Sensex dropping 199.76 points to 75,939.21 and the Nifty falling 102.15 points to 22,929.25.

The decline has been much steeper in the midcap and smallcap segments.