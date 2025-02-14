JSW’s KSK Mahanadi bid gets NCLT nod

NEW DELHI: The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the Rs 16,084 crore resolution plan submitted by JSW Energy Limited for KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited, a Chhattisgarh-based thermal power company.
The corporate insolvency resolution process against KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited was initiated by Power Finance Corporation Limited in October 2019.
The Resolution Professional (RP) – Sumit Binani – received Rs 32,335 crore claims from different creditors including 19 banks and financial institutions.
In response to the Expression of Interest issued by the RP, a total of 10 Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRA) submitted the Resolution Plan, which includes NTPC Limited, Vedanta Ltd. and Adani Power Limited.
In order to maximise the value of the assets, a Swiss challenge process was adopted and JSW Energy Limited emerged as the highest bidder. The Resolution plan was approved with 100% voting from the committee of creditors (CoC).
The resolution amount of Rs 16,084 crore is about 50% of the amount claimed and 235% of the liquidation value of the company at Rs 6,848.
As per the resolution plan, an upfront cash payment of Rs15,985 crore will be paid to the financial creditors, and an upfront payment of Rs 99 crore to operational creditors.
Of the Rs 16,084 crore, JSW Energy will raise Rs 13,000 crore in the form of debt and Rs 3,084.08 crore in the form of quasi-equity.
Approving the resolution plan, the NCLT bench stated in the order; "We have carefully considered the present application seeking approval of the Resolution Plan dated 29.11.2024 (alongwith all its annexures, clarifications and addenda) submitted by the Resolution Applicant M/s. JSW Energy Ltd"
The NCLT order further stated that, "While reviewing the resolution plan as aforesaid, we have taken into account the judgment in the case of K. Sashidhar v. Indian Overseas Bank where the Hon’ble Supreme Court has held that: “....if CoC had approved the Resolution Plan by requisite percent of voting share, then as per Section 30 (6) of the Code, it is imperative for the Resolution Professional to submit the same to the Adjudicating Authority, and on receipt of such proposal, the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) is required to satisfy itself that the resolution plan as approved by CoC meets the requirements specified in Section 30(2). No more and no less”.
The NCLT bench thus stated in the order, "Therefore, when tested on the touch stone of the rulings, and considering the facts of the case, we are of the view that the Resolution Plan satisfies the requirements of Section 30 (2) of IBC and Regulations 37, 38 & 39 of CIRP Regulations. We also find that the Resolution Applicant is eligible to submit the Resolution Plan under Section 29A of IBC."
KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL) owns a 3,600 MW thermal power plant, utilising domestic coal and located in the state of Chhattisgarh. Presently, 1,800 MW (600 MW x 3 units) is operational which is 95% tied-up under long & medium-term power purchase agreements. An additional 1,800 MW (600 MW x 3 units) is under-construction out of which one unit (600 MW) is 40% completed and balance of plant is in place for the remaining 1,200 MW. The plant has a firm arrangement for water and coal transportation for the entire 3,600 MW.
The company’s total locked-in thermal generation capacity stands at 7.5 GW and total locked-in generation capacity stands at 28.2 GW. This positions JSW Energy to achieve its target of 20 GW significantly before 2030 and is committed to a net zero target by 2050.
Adani Power, Vedanta were also in the race
In response to the Expression of Interest issued by the resolution professional (RP), a total of 10 Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRA) submitted the Resolution Plan, which includes NTPC Ltd, Vedanta Ltd. and Adani Power Limited. In order to maximise the value of the assets, a Swiss challenge process was adopted and JSW Energy Limited emerged as the highest bidder.