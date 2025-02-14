Open offer exemption for REL: Sebi says no to Danny Gaekwad, calls attempt ‘frivolous’

MUMBAI: The market regulator Sebi has refused to give any exemption to Digvijay Laxhamsinh Gaekwad (Danny Gaekwad Developments & Investments, Florida) to make a competing offer to the Burman Group's open offer for Religare Enterprises (REL) and termed his offer as frivolous.

The regulator also noted that the applicant has failed to submit Rs 600 crore deposit, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Gaekwad submitted the applications seeking exemptions on January 24 and 26, and February 1, 2025.

In an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) on Friday, the regulator noted that Gaekwad has neither applied for regulatory approvals needed to make the open offer a success nor has demonstrated the ability to meet such a financial obligation and that the application itself is not bonafide and is frivolous.

"As the applicant has sought to make a competing open offer for 55% of the outstanding share capital of the target company (REL), any such open offer can succeed only if required regulatory approvals are obtained by the applicant from various regulators, including Sebi and RBI.

“However, it is noted that the applicant is yet to apply for any of such approvals. Further, even if applications are made for such approvals, there is no certainty that the approvals would be granted in the first place. Further, it is noted that in case the applicant applies for various regulatory approvals, the processing of such applications is likely to take time, " Sebi said in the order.