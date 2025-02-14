Reliance Consumer acquires Velvette

Rajkumar, who took the helm of the business in1980, pioneered an idea that transformed the way personal care products reached Indian households.

This innovation served as a game-changer that not only made personal care products affordable but also accessible to millions of consumers.

From its flagship shampoo, Velvette expanded its product range over the years to include a wide variety of personal care and household items.

Sujatha Rajkumar & Arjun Rajkumar said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience.”

Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited said, “Velvette’s incredible legacy of innovation and its pivotal role in making personal care products accessible to millions is truly remarkable."