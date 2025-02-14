VIEW |New Income Tax Bill: A deep dive into the reforms

The much-awaited Income-tax Bill, 2025 (Bill) which is proposed to be effective from April 1, 2026, has been laid before the Parliament on February 13, 2025, which is guided by the following core principles:

1. Textual and structural simplification for improved clarity and coherence.

2. No major tax policy changes to ensure continuity and certainty.

3. No modifications of tax rates, preserving predictability for taxpayers.

At a broad level it will lead to substantial reduction in text while retaining the existing taxation principles as follows: