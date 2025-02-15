A lowdown on simpler, shorter, crisper Income Tax Bill, 2025

MUMBAI: The New Income Tax Bill 2025, which will replace the 1961 Act, is an attempt at simplifying the tax rules. While the Bill is shorter and crispier, the language has been simplified.

The Bill has nearly halved the sections (819 to 536), and the number of chapters to 23 from 47. In terms of word count, the reduction is nearly 50% to 2.6 lakh words from 5.12 lakh running into 622 pages, down from 1,647 pages. Another key change is doing away with the 1,200 provisos and the 900 explanations - each change in taxation laws have been passed by Parliament and become part of existing Act - in the new Bill presented in the Lower House on Thursday. Here are some of the important changes/mentions that may affect the common taxpayers:

Salaried class

The new Bill consolidates all salary-related provisions into one place for easier understanding, so taxpayers no longer have to refer to separate chapters while filing. Deductions earlier allowed under Section 10, which deals with gratuity, leave encashment, commutation of pension, compensation for VRS and retrenchment compensation, are included in the salary chapter.

Some allowances like HRA are listed in Schedule II of the Bill, referenced in salary provisions. The goal is to improve readability by including tables and formulas. While taxability of perks remains in the Bill, valuation, conditions and exceptions are moved to Rules section as they don’t apply to every taxpayer.