Mumbai police book New India Coop Bank ex-GM for Rs 122 crore fraud

MUMBAI: The economic offences wing of the Mumbai Police have registered a case against Hitesh Praveenchand Mehta, a former general manager and head of accounts with the now crippled New India Cooperative Bank, which was placed under an administrator by the Reserve Bank for governance failures and misappropriation of public funds from Friday, for allegedly siphoning off Rs 122 crore from its treasury.

According to a PTI report Saturday, the FIR has been registered at the Dadar Police station in central Mumbai, which states that the accused Mehta and his associates embezzled Rs 122 crore, which customers had kept in the bank's Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches. Later, the Dadar police have transferred the case to the economic offences wing, which is now investigating the matter.

The FIR is registered under sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by a banker) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the new criminal laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mehta, who oversaw the Dadar and Goregaon branches, is accused of misusing his position to commit fraud between 2020 and 2025.

The case against Hitesh Mehta was lodged on a complaint by Devarshi Shishir Kumar Ghosh, the bank’s now sacked chief executive officer, at the Dadar Police Station, according to the PTI report. Ganesh Gawde, deputy commissioner of police Zone 5, said the case has been transferred to the economic offences wing for further investigation.