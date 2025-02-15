PwC India announces major leadership restructuring effective from April 2025

Consultancy firm PwC has made key leadership announcements in India that will be effective from 1 April 2025. These announcements were made by Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, who was recently re-elected for a second term. Krishan said that PwC achieved its target of USD 1 billion in revenue before the timeline.

Some key appointments include - Vivek Prasad to take over as the firm’s Chief Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for overseeing the commercial strategy for the firm and the firm’s growth across its lines of service as well as in key growth areas including GCCs.

Arnab Basu will be the firm’s new Chief Industries Officer, moving on from his previous role as the Advisory leader. In his role, Basu will focus on demand generation in priority areas and drive client outreach programmes to capture emerging client segments.

“In the last four years, we have made investments in areas that are strategic to our growth and have been aligned with the larger Aspirational India story. We set out to achieve the USD 1Billion revenue mark and achieved that well before our timeline,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.