PwC India announces major leadership restructuring effective from April 2025

Consultancy firm PwC has made key leadership announcements in India that will be effective from 1 April 2025. These announcements were made by Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, who was recently re-elected for a second term. Krishan said that PwC achieved its target of USD 1 billion in revenue before the timeline.
Some key appointments include - Vivek Prasad to take over as the firm’s Chief Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for overseeing the commercial strategy for the firm and the firm’s growth across its lines of service as well as in key growth areas including GCCs.
Arnab Basu will be the firm’s new Chief Industries Officer, moving on from his previous role as the Advisory leader. In his role, Basu will focus on demand generation in priority areas and drive client outreach programmes to capture emerging client segments.
“In the last four years, we have made investments in areas that are strategic to our growth and have been aligned with the larger Aspirational India story. We set out to achieve the USD 1Billion revenue mark and achieved that well before our timeline,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.
He added, “We have more than doubled our number of people and have significantly enhanced our presence with domestic businesses as well as key Alliance partners. Through these announcements, we have a few portfolio realignments along with a few newly appointed leaders joining our leadership team—each bringing deep expertise, strategic vision and fresh perspectives.”
Manpreet Singh Ahuja moves on from his role as Chief Digital Officer to become the firm’s Leader for Clients and Alliances. In this role, Manpreet will work extensively on deepening go-to-market strategies with key alliance partners, with a heightened focus on the firm’s domestic clients.
Dinesh Arora takes over as the new leader for the Advisory practice, moving on from his role as the Deals leader of the firm. Dinesh will be supported by Dheeraj Gangrade, as the Deputy Advisory Leader, a role created to bring focus to the next line of leaders for the firm.
Sudipta Ghosh, who has earlier led the firm’s Data and Analytics Practice, will move into the newly constituted role of the Chief Delivery Officer.
The firm also announced the formation of a Brand and Public Policy function, which will be headed by Ruchi Mann, who has served as the Chief Marketing Officer of the firm since July 2023. In this mandate, Ruchi will work on building long-term strategic brand alliances for the firm as well as deepen the firm’s outreach with public policy institutions.
All these appointments will come into effect from 1 April 2025.