Trump’s reciprocal tariffs pose short-term risks for India, medium-term gains possible: Nomura

MUMBAI: Economists at the Japanese brokerage Nomura said that despite what seems to be a successful Modi-Trump meeting on Friday, New Delhi faces short-term risks from reciprocal tariffs.

However, they also expressed that medium-term gains are possible once the dust settles on the trade war.

Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi say that the weighted average effective tariff on US exports to India is 9.5 per cent as against 3 per cent tariff rate on Indian exports to the US.

Trump has also said that under the reciprocal tariff plan, which will kick in from April 1, the US will charge Indian goods at the same rate that is being levied on its goods landing on Indian shores.

They also expect negotiations on the proposed trade deal to be concluded towards the end of the year, which will involve India buying more oil & gas, renewable energy and defence equipment from the US.