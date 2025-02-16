An e-voyage from Chennai to Kolkata in 3 hrs — this IIT-M startup claims it’s possible with just Rs 600

Waterfly Technologies, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, is developing electric seagliders, a sustainable alternative to traditional air and ferry travel, with plans to transform transportation across coastal regions. These seagliders, also known as Wing-in-Ground (WIG) craft, use a unique design that allows them to take off from water, fly at a height of around four meters, and maintain that altitude, leveraging ground effect for efficiency. They are expected to reach speeds of up to 500 km/h, combining the speed and comfort of aircraft with the affordability and maneuverability of boats.

At Aero India in Bengaluru, Waterfly showcased its design, with a prototype expected by the end of 2025. By April 2025, the company plans to develop a 100 kg prototype, followed by a one-tonne prototype later in the year. A full-scale version with a 20-seat capacity and four-ton payload is expected by next year.

Newsportal Moneycontrol recently quoted Waterfly Technologies' co-founder and CEO, in a report saying; “Travelling from Kolkata to Chennai via WIG craft will cost just Rs 600 per seat for a 1,600 km journey, far cheaper than an AC three-tier train ticket, which costs over Rs 1,500.”

These seagliders have a flatter design, improving aerodynamic efficiency, and can fly up to an altitude of 150 meters. They will initially have a 500 km range on battery power, with a hydrogen-electric variant capable of traveling up to 2,000 km. In emergencies, they are safer than conventional aircraft, as they can land on water. The company also targets routes like Chennai-Singapore, with plans for intercontinental travel by 2029, including a Dubai-Los Angeles route.

Waterfly Technologies is seeking certification from the Indian Register of Shipping by 2026, aiming to develop the seagliders for both civilian and military use. The company is currently receiving grants from IIT Madras and exploring defense funding to support its full-scale prototype and applications in cargo and surveillance. It has garnered interest from various industries, including pharmaceuticals and electronics, due to its lower costs and reduced carbon footprint.

The concept of ground-effect vehicles dates back to the 1960s, with military use by the Soviet Union. Unlike those, Waterfly's seagliders are designed with a focus on efficiency and commercial viability. The company is also in talks with India's GRSE shipbuilders for potential military applications, especially for the Coast Guard. Waterfly’s team has experience in developing high-performance electric vehicles, having previously built the first electric race car at IIT Madras.