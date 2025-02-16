Bajaj Consumer acquires Hyderabad-based Vishal Personal Care for Rs 120 crore

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Consumer Care, the Kushagra Bajaj-promoted company will acquire a 100% stake in Vishal Personal Care, the Hyderabad-based FMCG company, for Rs 120 crore. The acquisition will take place in two phases, starting with an initial 49% stake, followed by the remaining 51% in the second tranche, Bajaj Consumer care, said in a statement.

The company said that with the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care, Bajaj Consumer Care will be leveraging Vishal’s extensive distribution network to deepen their penetration in South India. It will also introduce brand Banjara’s products in its stronghold Hindi-speaking markets (HSM), effectively doubling its reach in both the regions.

Banjara’s was founded in 1991 under Vishal Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad. It has built a strong reputation for its high-quality, natural, and effective hair and skin care solutions. Bajaj Consumer Care said that Vishal Personal Care and Bajaj share a strong heritage rooted in Indian tradition, reinforcing consumer trust and credibility.

The Mumbai-based company said that with a well-diversified product portfolio including facial kits, herbal powders, aloe vera gels, shampoos, and hair care powders, the brand caters to a growing segment of consumers seeking safe and natural beauty solutions which largely aligns with the values of Bajaj Consumer Care.

Vishal Personal Care products has an extensive retail presence, reaching over 70,000 outlets across the five South Indian markets through cosmetics stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and grocery chains.

Vishal Personal Care has annual revenue of Rs 50 crore, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the past four years. The company maintains high single-digit EBITDA margins and operates debt-free with positive cash flow.

Speaking on the acquisition, Jaideep Nandi, MD, Bajaj Consumer Care, said, “Acquisition of Vishal Personal Care is a strategic step in strengthening Bajaj Consumer Care’s footprint in the five southern markets.

The addition of Banjara’s to our portfolio enhances our ability to serve evolving consumers across India, while complementing our product range for further expansion.”