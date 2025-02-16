IBC recovery hovers at 31 per cent as more cases get liquidated

MUMBAI: Lenders continue to take deeper haircuts/losses from the insolvency and bankruptcy process which has from day-one been plagued by ordinate delays due to frequent adjournments of hearings which is largely blamed on the collusion between ex-promoters and resolution professionals. As a result, the average haircut that lenders are forced to take hovers around 70% as of the December quarter when overall recovery stood at 31.4%.

According to an analysis of the latest IBBI data compiled by Care Ratings, the cumulative recovery rate has been on a downtrend, decreasing from 43% in Q1FY20 and 31.4 in Q3FY25, implying a haircut of 68.6%, as larger resolutions have already been executed and a significant number of liquidated cases were either BIFR cases and/or defunct with long-resolution time.

Of the resolved cases only 13.8% ended in resolution, while 24.3% remain in the resolution process as liquidation remains the most common path of closure under the IBC process with over 2,700 cases or (33.1% of admitted cases) ending up in liquidation. Btu as much 78% of liquidation are either from the legacy BIFR cases and/or defunct. Around 15.1% (1,236 cases) have been closed on appeal /review /settled, while 13.8% have been withdrawn.

Total admitted claims of financial creditors in Q3 were worth Rs 9,509.7 crore while cumulatively it totals Rs 11,39,304.6 crore to Rs 11.39trillion. Of the total liquidation value stood at Rs 1,584.5 in Q3 while for the system it adds up to Rs 219,722 crore and lenders realization was Rs 2,705 crore in Q3 and for the system, it was Rs 357,677 crore.